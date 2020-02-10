The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 908 in late Sunday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said Monday.

The number of new deaths on Sunday increased by 97, the NHC said in a statement on its website, another daily record increase.

Central Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 91 deaths last Monday, while 73 people had died in the provincial capital, Wuhan.

The number of confirmed new infections in mainland China rose on Sunday after falling below 3,000 on Saturday for the first time since February 2.

All over mainland China, 3,062 new infections were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the total to 40,171.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="400" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" scrolling="no" src="https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Embed/index.html?webmap=14aa9e5660cf42b5b4b546dec6ceec7c&extent=77.3846,11.535,163.5174,52.8632&zoom=true&previewImage=false&scale=true&disable_scroll=true&theme=light" title="2019-nCoV" width="100%"></noscript>

Source: Johns Hopkins University