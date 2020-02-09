The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The number of fatalities in mainland China as a result of the new virus outbreak has risen to 811 and has exceeded the death toll in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic as authorities take ever stricter measures to curb further spread.

In a potentially hopeful sign, however, the number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday has decreased significantly compared to the previous period. A further 89 deaths were reported, while 2,656 new cases were added for a total of 37,198. On Saturday, 3,399 cases were counted for the past 24 hours.

More than 300 cases in around two dozen countries and two deaths have been confirmed outside the mainland.

SARS had killed 774 people and infected 8,098, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong. The response was much faster this time, and countries around the world are implementing stricter measures to contain the disease. China has quarantined around 50 million people, mainly in and around Wuhan, the most affected central Chinese city, where the virus was first discovered in December in people who visited a food market that sold live wild animals.

So far, the new virus, which belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as SARS, has proven to be far less lethal and has killed 2-3% of those infected, according to Chinese authorities. According to the World Health Organization, SARS killed 9.6% of those who caught it.

In addition, the WHO declared a global health emergency after the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed coronavirus cases:

Source: Johns Hopkins University