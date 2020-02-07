The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The death toll from the fatal corona virus has risen to 638, Sputnik reported on Friday, February 7, citing Chinese authorities.

The number of people who died in the Chinese province of Hubei as a result of the deadly virus has risen to 618, while over 31,100 people in mainland China have been infected. The virus was first diagnosed in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, and has spread to most parts of the world.

Two victims were also reported outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

While there is currently no reliable treatment for the virus, a very uneven number of health organizations have achieved some positive results with a mixture of HIV and other antiviral drugs.

As a precaution, some countries, including the United States, Australia and Singapore, have temporarily closed their doors to non-nationals who have recently traveled to China.

In addition, the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency after the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed coronavirus cases:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="400" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" scrolling="no" src="https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Embed/index.html?webmap=14aa9e5660cf42b5b4b546dec6ceec7c&extent=77.3846,11.535,163.5174,52.8632&zoom=true&previewImage=false&scale=true&disable_scroll=true&theme=light" title="2019-nCoV" width="100%"></noscript>

Source: Johns Hopkins University