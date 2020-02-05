Advertisement

The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China was 490 on Wednesday when two U.S. airlines canceled flights to Hong Kong after the first death and 10 cases were confirmed on a quarantined Japanese cruise ship.

China’s National Health Commission announced that another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, increasing the number of mainland casualties to 490, mainly in and around the locked downtown area of ​​Wuhan, where the virus occurred late last year.

There were two deaths outside mainland China. A 39-year-old Hong Kong man with an underlying condition who had visited Wuhan City, the epicenter of the virus, died on Tuesday. A man died in the Philippines last week after visiting Wuhan, the first time a virus had died overseas.

There were 3,887 newly confirmed infections all over mainland China, which increased the total accumulated number to 24,324.

Japan’s health minister said ten people on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama port in Japan had tested positive for coronavirus. This number could increase if thousands of patients and crew members continued to be examined medically.

The 10 confirmed cases were 31 results from 273 people tested so far. There are around 3,700 passengers and crew on the Carnival Corp ship.

Another 176 cases have been reported in 24 other countries and regions, according to the World Health Organization.

Here are the places that have confirmed coronavirus cases:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="400" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" scrolling="no" src="https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Embed/index.html?webmap=14aa9e5660cf42b5b4b546dec6ceec7c&extent=77.3846,11.535,163.5174,52.8632&zoom=true&previewImage=false&scale=true&disable_scroll=true&theme=light" title="2019-nCoV" width="100%"></noscript>

Source: Johns Hopkins University

