The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The number of fatalities in mainland China due to the new virus type has risen to 425. According to official figures, the total number of cases was 20,438.

The new numbers come after the country opened a new hospital in 10 days, money poured into financial markets, and further restricted people’s hopes of curbing the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating effects.

Japanese officials decided to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that had a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

The latest figures show 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the flu-like virus to be a worldwide emergency, although experts say that a lot is still unknown about the pathogen, including its lethality.

Here are the places that have confirmed coronavirus cases:

Source: Johns Hopkins University

