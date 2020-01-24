Live: Lord Sheldon Way in Tameside closes after a collision

advertisement

A busy road in Tameside was closed after a collision.

The smash took place on Friday morning during rush hour on Lord Sheldon Way in Ashton-under-Lyne near the Village Hotel.

Police have blocked the westward section of the road from Ashton Moss Leisure Park to A635 Manchester Road.

Traffic towards Manchester is affected.

Bus connections are also diverted.

It is not known at this time whether someone has been injured.

A tweet from Transport for Greater Manchester said: “Travel update: Lord Sheldon Way is blocked due to an RTC in Ashton Moss in front of the Village Hotel. Find an alternative route.”

