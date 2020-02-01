Advertisement

Modi called for a broad discussion of the country’s economic problems.



References to statements by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of Parliament’s budget meeting could include a budget that looks at the beginning of a new decade and the construction of a new India.

PM Modi introduced the “New Decade” issue in his usual statement before the budget meeting began on Friday morning.

He urged MPs to work towards creating a solid foundation for a “bright future for the country in the new decade”.

The Prime Minister called for extensive discussions on the country’s economic problems and how to maximize the benefits for India in the current global economic scenario.

“In this session, we should focus primarily on economic issues and try to see how India can benefit most from the current global economic scenario and how it can advance the country’s economy.”

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget at Parliament House today.

