Live from Charlotte, NC: Clemson vs. Virginia

BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM (75,412) • COLUMBIA, S.C.

KICKOFF: 7.30 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor) RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

CLEMSON / VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY: – OVERALL: Clemson Cable Series, 38-8-1 – HOUSE: Clemson Cable Series, 20-3-1 – ROAD: Clemson Cable Series, 18-5 – NEUTRAL: N / A – LAST MEETING: November 2, 2013 (59-10, W) – STREAK: Clemson, Won 3 SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Matchup: # 3 Clemson will meet # 22 Virginia in the 2019 ACC Football Championship game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 7th. Coastal Division Champion Virginia will be in the game for the first time while Atlantic Division Champion Clemson returns for the fifth time in a row and for the seventh time in the overall standings. Clemson has won the last four championship games.

