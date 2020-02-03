Advertisement

For those of you wondering who you will see at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, let’s go!

Of NFL.com:

Press release

Pepsi, NFL and Roc Nation announce cultural icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the PEPSI SUPER BOWL LIV HALFTIME SHOW on FOX at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday February 2, 2020. Pepsi and the NFL have partnered with Roc Nation to bring these two icons together for the very first time. , for what will be an unforgettable performance on the biggest stage in the world.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross soar into the sky at the Halftime Show, I have dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” said Lopez. “And now it’s even more special, not only because it’s the 100th season of the NFL, but also because I play with another Latina. I can’t wait to show what we girls can do on the biggest stage in the world. “

“I am so honored to take one of the greatest stages in the world with a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the United States and around the world – and to top it all, on my day birthday! “said Shakira. “It’s a real American dream and we’re going to bring the spectacle of a lifetime!”

Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer and artist who has established herself in music, film and television. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a combined global box office of over $ 3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez was named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes’ most powerful celebrity and People’s first “most beautiful woman” in addition to be nominated for both Golden Globe and GRAMMY awards and receive the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Most recently, Lopez spent the summer of 2019 traveling the world with its electrifying sold-out tour It’s My Party. She can currently be seen on the big screen like the famous Ramona in the critically acclaimed box office success Hustlers. As one of the most influential female artists in history, Jennifer Lopez defines what it means to be a global icon and the ultimate multi-cut.

Shakira:

Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and winner of several GRAMMY® awards. She has sold over 75 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs®, eleven Latin GRAMMYs® and several World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few- each. She is the only artist in South America to have a number one song in the United States, has recorded four of the 20 best-selling hits of the past decade, and is one of the top five YouTube artists of all time. Shakira’s latest album, “El Dorado,” ranked # 1 on iTunes in 37 countries, won the Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin GRAMMY® Awards 2017 and the Best Latin Pop Album at the GRAMMY® Awards 2018. With over 10 billion streams, it’s one of the most streamed female albums of all time. In November 2018, she finished her very successful world tour of El Dorado.

Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show announcement

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most watched musical performance of the year, with close to 100 million viewers watching last year’s show. Super Bowl LIV marks Pepsi’s eighth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 18th year as an NFL partner. Past halftime performances include Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show will be televised by NFL Network with Ricky Kirshner as executive producer and Hamish Hamilton as director. Roc Nation will serve as producers and strategic entertainment advisors for the performing arts.

Viewers can expect unprecedented access to the creation of the biggest pop culture event and should stay tuned for more details. For ongoing updates on the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show, follow @Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter.

The first exclusive interview between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be broadcast this evening on NFL Thursday evening Football during the half-time of 8:20 pm. Game AND.

For more information on Super Bowl LIV, visit SuperBowl.com.

