Little Town Hero's Big Idea Edition will be released this spring on Nintendo Switch

advertisement

NIS America, in collaboration with developer Game Freak, has announced that they will release it Little Town Hero Big Idea Edition for the Nintendo Switch this spring. This special edition offers many extras fans will love, including the mandatory art book.

The Big Idea Edition will the base game, the art book “Life in the Village”, become an “Izzit? Dazzit? “, A good looking” Defender Duo “pin set, an official” Town Tunes “soundtrack and a collector’s box.

advertisement

With Hero of the little town The players take on the role of a little boy named Ax who dreams of seeing the world beyond his remote village, although everyone is forbidden to cross the borders of the village. The world of Ax suddenly changes when a giant monster suddenly attacks and Ax discovers that he can fend it off with a mysterious stone. As Ax continues to fight, he soon learns the secrets behind the stones and monsters.

Hero of the little town Characteristics:

Izzit? Dazzit! – Ax can use his ideas to defend his village against the monsters and fight back with powerful attacks.

Charming Locals – By making friends with the villagers and receiving their support, Ax can unlock more ideas for the fight.

No Place Like Home – Enjoy life in the village with a playful soundtrack by Toby Fox (Undertale) and a cozy art style by Game Freak.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYWssD5oD1M (/ embed)

Watch out for Little Town Hero Big Idea Edition Arrive this spring.

advertisement