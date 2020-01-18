advertisement

Little people, big world star Tori Roloff is not afraid of turning over her youngest mother. On Thursday, she shared a clip with 2-year-old son Jackson, who only ate broccoli because he didn’t like the dinner she cooked! Roloff, 28, and husband Zach Roloff, 29, are also parents of two-month-old Lilah Ray.

In the short Instagram story clip, Roloff showed Jackson nibbling a piece of broccoli and leaving a plate full of groceries.

“You know that dinner is bad if your child just wants to finish broccoli,” says Roloff InTouch Weekly. Roloff has added the hashtag “mom fail”.

The same day she shared the clip, Roloff also released adorable new photos of Jackson and Lilah, with the two looking at their mother’s camera.

“My poor children … I keep pulling my camera out because I’m afraid to miss a moment,” Roloff wrote in the headline. “Meanwhile my kids are like, ‘What now mom?’ I can’t help but sticking with these two every minute because I know it won’t be long. Thanks for resigning to me. Also. Is someone else two years old and smiling silly? (See last photo ) Gosh, I love these kids. “

The adorable photos were a little too much for some of Roloff’s followers.

“Stop it. Your kids mess me up,” wrote one. “I love her so much.”

“It’s so much fun watching them grow,” commented her grandfather Matt Roloff.

“This is so valuable,” wrote a fan. “He stinks so sweet. His smile is sweet!”

“They are so happy to have you as their mother,” wrote another. “You are so cute.”

Roloff’s fans also gave a collective “aww” when she shared a photo of Lilah where she met her new cousin Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s 1-week son Bode for the first time. The two mothers captured their babies in a photo, while another showed the brothers Zach and Jeremy with their new additions.

“Welcome to the world cousin Bode! We already love you so much!” Roloff wrote.

“So excited that you could finally get together,” added Jeremy and Zach’s mother Amy Roloff. “Make them (mother-in-law) happy. Cousins ​​are the best.”

Lilah was born in November, while Bode was born earlier this month. In December, Zach announced that Lilah was born with achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism that he and Jackson have.

—–

