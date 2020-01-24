advertisement

Little People, the star of the Big World, Tori Roloff, told fans in another question and answer session on Instagram that her 2-month-old daughter Lilah Ray has the same form of dwarfism as her father Zach Roloff and her brother Jackson Kyle. She also explained why a caesarean was necessary for Lilah. Jackson, 2, was also born via caesarean section.

On Wednesday evening, a fan asked Roloff, 28, why Lilah was born through caesarean section.

“Because Lilah has dwarfism. It’s not like I can’t get VBAC [vaginal birth after a casarius], but most likely it would have ended in a caesarean, so we just kept going,” replied Roloff, PEOPLE reports.

advertisement

“The hospital was much more difficult for me this time,” wrote Roloff when asked about the recovery process. “However, I have the feeling that I recovered much faster this time. Now I’m just trying to get back in shape and to love my body [after birth].”

Roloff later told fans that she “damn” loves being a mother of two and explained where the name Lilah Ray came from.

“I always loved the name Lilah and thank God Zach too,” wrote Roloff. “And Ray is my father’s middle name and my grandfather’s nickname.”

“I am so thankful and blessed by children,” she continued. “Somehow we’re two for two for simple babies.”

Lilah was born in November. A month later, Roloff and her husband revealed in a TLC video titled “Meet Lilah Roloff” that she is a small person.

“Lilah has achondroplasia, dwarfism, so there are two of us on this front,” Zach said in the clip.

Zach’s mother Amy Roloff also seemed to confirm that her new granddaughter would be a small person.

“She’ll be a little person,” Amy said in an Instagram video in November. “And just to give you a quick overview, you have a 50/50 chance of having a small person like Zachary or being a medium-sized person.”

“So, I recommend Tori, she is a good mother,” Amy continued. “I also recommend her because she notices if you are not used to being the other in her own family instead of maybe Jackson or something. I think she will be great. She will be great And I love it how they both raise Jackson. I think they’re both great at how they do it. “

Roloff has been constantly sharing new photos on her Instagram page to track Lilah’s growth. On January 19, Roloff celebrated two months since Lilah was born and raved about how quickly she grew.

“We love our cute Lilah Ray and really got to know her this month,” she wrote on Instagram. “Time flies so quickly and I’m just trying to enjoy every second. We love you, sweet bean!”

Although TLC has not confirmed when Little People, Big World will be back, Roloff told fans that the show will return in the spring.

advertisement