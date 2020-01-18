advertisement

The Roloffs celebrated their own birthday on January 17th. Both Matt and Amy Roloff paid homage to their son Jacob Roloff on Instagram in honor of the happy occasion.

Amy’s Instagram post highlighted the fact that her little son is an adult. She also gave a greeting to his life as a married man (Jacob married Isabel Sofia Rock in September 2019).

“Happy Birthday Jacob!” Amy wrote and wrote a few photos of herself and her youngest son. “What a wonderful year it was for you. Now a married man. But you will always be my baby. I am so proud of you and I will continue to love reading and seeing and hearing everything about your adventures with Isabel . Love you forever and ever. “

Based on Matt’s contribution, the Roloff family actually celebrated Jacob’s birthday a few days earlier. The Patriarch of the Roloffs posted a photo of the ceremony that featured him, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Jacob, Isabel, and the son of Tori and Zach Roloff, Jackson.

“We’re celebrating (a few days earlier) Jacob’s 23rd birthday!” he simply labeled. In the comment section of the post, Chandler revealed that Isabel had planned the whole fun affair.

“Funny evening !” She wrote. “Thanks to Izzy for planning … and Jacob for the reason to celebrate. HB.”

Just like Amy said in her own post, Jacob certainly had a wonderful year of growth, adventure, and of course a wedding. In September 2019, PEOPLE reported that Jacob and Isabel had made a covenant for life in a peasant ceremony. A year before their wedding, Isabel revealed the couple’s wedding date and talked about the emotional journey she had been on.

“This has been a really challenging time for me and for us, and we have been in transition for ages. I know that this is all part of our journey, and I try to honor this time. It also controls my fear,” she wrote pro PEOPLE But as she continued to tell, Isabel couldn’t wait to spend the rest of her life with Jacob.

“I am convinced that all of this will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and every day brings new blessings (I try so hard to believe that),” she continued. “Focusing on the present moment and realizing that engagement only exists for a short time, and soon – A YEAR OF TODAY – we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”

