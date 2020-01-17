advertisement

Audrey Roloff reveals one of the more painful parts of motherhood when she basks with newborn son Bode James in the first few days. The little people, Big World Alum, revealed that it was certainly difficult for her to give birth to her second child, but that she actually broke her coccyx during labor with daughter Ember, who is now 2 years old.

Roloff went on Instagram and said that her son’s first week of life was full of newborns and heartbreaking moments and it was also very difficult.

“My body is hit hard by all things,” continued Roloff next to the photo of herself and her newborn. “Along with the fool’s headache … down there are the stitches and other pains, the body aches / dizziness (I had pretty bad bleeding this time), the pelvic bones that felt broken, the postpartum contractions (much worse with (that) second baby) sore muscles from labor etc. “

Roloff’s coccyx fracture actually appeared in the comment section when one of her followers mentioned that she “actually broke her pelvic bone” during labor, causing her to be unable to walk for two months.

Roloff regretted her experience and replied: “I broke my tailbone with Ember. So grateful that I didn’t do it this time.”

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff announced the birth of their second child on January 10th and told Weekly: “Ember Jean is very happy to have a little brother and we are happy to be a family of four.” We are thankful for a healthy baby and thank you for the support of everyone during this time! ‘

“Wow! Little Bode James here,” Jeremy said shortly after in an Instagram video informing fans about life at home. “Welcome to the world, my son.” What an incredible journey it is when we are born. Audrey is incredible. I’m sure I’ll let her do it, but it’s just a serious miracle. Pretty excited … We are at home. Were happy. Healthy boy. ‘

