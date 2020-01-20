advertisement

Despite her best efforts, Audrey Roloff suffers from mastitis after greeting son Bode on January 8 with husband Jeremy Roloff The early days after birth with daughter Ember, who is now 2 years old, but had hoped to bypass the diagnosis this time , she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

Audrey shared a video in which Jeremy Ember and Bode read a book in which she spoke before going to bed, and thanked her husband for gaining strength as their capacity decreased.

“Well, I came up with the dreaded M-word a few days ago … * cough * mastitis * cough *”, Audrey wrote under the cute video. “I struggled with it all and luckily my fever goes down and I feel a little better today.”

“In the meantime, my incredible husband has entertained Ember girls, helped Bode and looked after me,” she continued, adding the clip. It was the first time that he was holding and reading our two babies at the same time. I am so madly grateful for the people who cuddled up in this chair. ‘

Friday was also a special day for Audrey and her husband. According to the TLC, it was ten years since she met Jeremy that she was “soaking wet and covered in slush, wearing my running rolls and a sports bra.”

“But wow. I can’t believe it’s been a whole decade since that day,” she concluded. “I love you, darling. Thank you for loving me and our growing family so well.”

Photo credits: TLC

—–

