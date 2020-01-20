advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-27 07: 01: 02.0

Swinney poses with Santa this week at the Fiesta Bowl.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Little ole Clemson has a little bit of everything, and that’s enough to recruit at the highest level.

advertisement

Head coach Dabo Swinney likes to talk about Clemson and the Tigers’ football program, and when he took the stage at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, a national writer asked about the origin of the phrase.

Swinney was only too happy to obey him.

“I said that a long time ago because we are little old Clemson. When you were in Clemson, we only have about 14,000 residents and – I don’t know – maybe about 20,000 students, ”said Swinney. “So it’s probably the largest stadium per capita in the country for the city it’s in. It’s just little old Clemson. It’s just a small town, a small college atmosphere, but you still have this stadium with over 80 seats and 150,000 residents on weekends. It’s incredible. But then they all go. ‘

Little old Clemson takes shape during the week.

“Monday to Friday we have our own world. It’s just a little thing – we have one of everything, two of a few things. We have a Starbucks, ”said Swinney. “You know? We have a Walmart, a Publix. We have everything. So there is only one simplicity that is unique. I think there is a quality of life in Clemson that is really special. So we are just the little old one Clemson, we’ve been like this for a long time, but it’s something I talked to the team about 11 years ago when I got the job. I would say we’re little Clemson, but we have everything we need to to survive at the highest level. We’re going to build a big program and we’ve done it. ”

The tigers can recruit at the national level.

“We don’t invest a lot in resources, so to speak, we just come to Arizona. We just go where. There is no real permanent place, ”said Swinney. “We’re talking about removing the inside. And we’ll recruit Georgia and North Carolina and South Carolina and Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and Alabama. It’s kind of our area, if you like. But what happened is that we just signed a pretty good quarterback from California. And we didn’t recruit him. His coach tells the story, I think he had a million offers in the second year or so, but the coach talked to him, is there a school you like out there? And he said, “Yes, Clemson.”

Swinney said today’s athletes – including California quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei – knew Clemson only as one of the nation’s elite teams.

“You are thinking about it. At the time he is 16 years old. He has seen little old Clemson for the past nine years. So we have a lot of where these children grew up and are watching and interested,” said Swinney “So, his coach actually turned to us. And Coach Streeter looks at it and says,” Wow. Yeah, he’s pretty good. “So we don’t just say we’re recruiting all of California or Arizona or whatever , but we keep track of who we think are the best players and achieve them, but what has happened is that many of these children have responded.

“So last year we signed Joseph Ngata from the Sacramento area. For years, we have contracted a California child for the first time in our school’s history. So it’s not just about finding people. For us it’s still about the right fit, just about adapting to our program, the core values ​​of our program, the expectations and the value of education, these kinds of things. And it was pretty cool to see our reach grow. So we come to Arizona. We’re going to Alaska. We have a young man from Canada this year. I’m very glad about that. “

Watkins’ great achievement is key to three tigers appearing in the Super Bowl for the first time

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

advertisement