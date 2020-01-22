Little Britain is definitely making a comeback - but fans are wondering how to get away with it.

advertisement

David Walliams said Little Britain would “definitely” make a comeback.

However, fans of the show have been wondering how they will get away in today’s “snowflake” and “slightly offended” society.

The series was first released on BBC Radio 4 in 2000 and was shown on television three years later with co-designers David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

The last episode aired in December 2005.

There was a radio revival for a one-time Brexit special last year, but now a new small screen series could be on the agenda.

Speaking to The Sun, David said: “I would say there will definitely be some Little Britain. I can’t say exactly when, but at the right time and in the right place. It was fun to return for the radio because we started here.

“We had to put it together pretty quickly as it was about Brexit, and nobody expected us to be on the radio again. They were expecting comic relief or a big live tour. The response was great, which was encouraging. “

The 48-year-old, who will host the National Television Awards next week, added: “Matt and I have received many offers to do more together. We just have to decide whether we should revise something that we have already done or worked on something completely new, or done both. “

Matt Lucas as Vicky Pollard is just one of the comedy sketches

(Image: BBC)

But sitcom fans have been discussing on social media how to get back on TV without experiencing “inevitable setbacks” for some characters in what Twitter users call a “snowflake world”.

One said, “Little Britain is definitely coming back?! Get innnn !! Although I find it hard to see how they will get away with what they used to have!”

The little British creators David Walliams and Matt Lucas

(Image: Instagram)

Another said: “Hopefully #LittleBritain does what it did before in a more critical society – ignore the oversensitive and ridicule the ridiculous parts of society / current affairs” while another posted: “I felt that # littlebritain would return !! I can’t wait (despite the inevitable backlash) “.

