Little Big Town brings the performance of 'Sugar Coat' to the Tonight Show

Little Big Town’s new album, Nightfall, will be released on Friday, January 17th, and to promote it, the Fourtet appeared on the Tonight Show this week to perform their poignant single “Sugar Coat”.

The group’s performance was a subdued but strong statement. Little Big Town appears on an empty stage against a white background in the video above, where the backing band lets the melody and lyrics speak for themselves.

“Sometimes I wished I wanted to drink, sometimes I wished I liked pills / I wished I could sleep with a stranger but someone like me would never do it,” sings Karen Fairchild, a member of Little Big Town , whose hoarse vocals carry the weight behind the lyrics.

WATCH: Little Big Town reveal their favorite Nightfall songs

“Sugar Coat” was written by Lori McKenna, a frequent contributor to Little Big Town, along with other songwriters Josh Kerr and Jordyn Shellhart. The song received an accompanying series of pictures to promote the song – a music video was made by siblings Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos and lead actress Kate Bosworth.

Nightfall includes the previously released songs from the group “Over Drinking”, “Nightfall” and another moving ballad, “The Daughters”, which earned the group recognition and a Grammy nomination for the best country duo / group performance of the year 2020 brought in.

Little Big Town will soon start their nightfall tour, which will last until May. The run is followed by two nights at the Apollo Theater.

