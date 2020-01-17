advertisement

Apple TV +, launched two months ago, has its first truly inspiring series in Little America, a beautiful and emotional series about immigrant life in America.

Little America, which debuts on January 17 with three episodes, is a scripted anthology in which each stand-alone episode is based on a true story that was originally published in Epic Magazine. Each episode (which luckily lasts half an hour) not only has a new story and cast, but is also directed by different writers and directors. It’s a smart choice: the immigrants’ experience is not universal, and the series reflects this truth by making each episode feel distinctly different – narratively and culturally, from language to music selection.

Immigration has always been a controversial and much debated topic, but the talks have grown louder and more heated in recent years. Of course, television has reflected this with a significant increase in series and storylines related to immigration. For a while, these plans have generally been relegated to the Green Card marriage squad (Will & grace, parks & relaxation, countless soap operas), but lately the topic has been treated with greater urgency and nuance. Sitcoms like One Day at aTime and Superstore have published clever (and humorous!) Stories about undocumented immigrants, while the new Sunnyside and Party of Five series all depend on this theme. The end results vary (Sunnyside was kind of a mess; Superstore had an amazing finale last year), but only existence is both remarkable and important.

This is especially true for Little America. Little America was developed by Lee Eisenberg and marries Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick). Because of the format of the series, we are introduced to many different people and stories. The series begins with “The Manager” about a 12-year-old boy who runs his family’s hotel alone after his parents were deported to India. (He spends years figuring out how to help them return, and even uses a bee contest to win a trip to the White House so he can go straight to his case.) “The Cowboy,” an often bizarre one and delightful episode, follows a Nigerian student attending an Oklahoma school and immersed in the cowboy culture. In “The Jaguar” an undocumented teenager becomes a competitive squash player. In “The Son”, probably the best and most beautiful episode of the season, a gay man flees from Syria for security reasons – and finds an ally in the world’s largest Kelly Clarkson fan.

Little America’s anthology format is its greatest strength, because if an episode stalls (“The Silence” that occurs during a silent meditation retreat was not my favorite), you can find something else and maybe better in the next one (” The Baker “about a Ugandan woman who opens her own biscuit business has won me back. Little America largely foregoes the use of well-known actors (only a small handful of faces were known), writers and directors, thus promoting new, mostly non-white talents , both on the screen and behind the scenes. (Little America is already being renewed for a second season, and I hope this trend continues).

Although the episodes clearly show the hardships – from the feeling of being lost and displaced to horrific acts of violence – Little America prefers not to live in them or to drown in them. Some may certainly find this to be dishonest and inauthentic, which is justified criticism. Little America tends to follow a similar overall approach for each episode, despite the large differences between stories: they are sometimes predictable, rarely surprising, and generally full of positivity. Each episode is neatly packaged; For half of them I opened like clockwork in about the same minute.

It can be argued that this does not offer the most honest view of the lives of immigrants in America – which is certainly true to some extent – but vice versa we manage to show a different side of the stories we use. It is not pretended that these harsher realities do not exist, nor does it imply that coming to America is a solution. Little America tries to take a truthful but optimistic look at the immigrant experience, and most of it succeeds.

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Little America is funny, poignant and heartwarming – and stands out from the other early offers from Apple TV +.

