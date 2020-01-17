Listen to the Williamsburg woman who has been selected as one of the newest astronauts from NASA

advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – With blue jumpsuits and eager grin, 11 men and women walked across a stage in Houston, Texas last week.

“It is still surreal that everyone in the turtle class feels incredibly happy to be here,” said Zena Cardman.

They are history makers, the next NASA class going to space, and one of those graduates is Zena Cardman, resident of Williamsburg. Cardman spoke with News 3 from the Johnson Space Center on Friday.

“I discovered that the answer was yes, and it was a completely overwhelming moment,” Cardman said.

Two years ago, while she was sitting with friends and watching Apollo 13, she was naturally told by NASA that she was chosen from 18,000 applicants.

“At every round of the interview, I felt awe and inspiration from other people I interviewed with,” she said.

Cardman and the ten other astronauts are the first to join NASA since the Artemis program was announced. The program aims to send the first people to the moon since 1972 in 2024 and to Mars in the 2030s. NASA says the moon mission will include the first woman, statistically that could be Cardman.

“It doesn’t matter which mission we are ultimately assigned to or missions if we are lucky that everything is absolutely a pleasure,” says Cardman.

Cardman has undergone enormous training in Houston in the past two years to prepare for the space flight.

“We learn everything from the technical systems on board the international space station, emergency procedures, jets, we learn the Russian language, space walk training, it is very diverse,” she said.

Cardman graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in biology and marine sciences, she says her passion is microbiology.

“I am excited to use my training wherever I am,” she said.

Wherever she goes, she has a fan club that encourages her from Williamsburg and the peninsula.

“It fills me with pride and happiness to know that people are going on this journey, there is something so fascinating about space travel and it is really exciting to let people root from my hometown,” she said.

