Listen to the Piano Ballad of Old Dominion 'Some People Do'

The new single ‘Some People Do’ by Old Dominion takes the country band out of their comfort zone. Readers can press play above to hear the piano ballad, which will be officially on the country radio in early March.

“Some People Do” shuns the usual country-meets-rock-meets-pop sound and instrumentation of Old Dominion for a stripped down, simple piano melody. Fans who are used to the good, optimistic radio singles of the band will see a different side of the group.

“I know you’re hurt / I know it’s my fault / But I have locked up” I’m sorry “in a vault,” singer Matthew Ramsey begins. The lyrics are a reflection on things that have been done wrong, hurt feelings and broken relationships, all leading to a chorus in which Ramsey extends to the highest point of his vocal range.

“Some people stop drinking too much / Some people stop reading / Some people decide to grow up / But it’s never a good time,” he sings. “Most would not forgive what I went through. But I’m here tonight, hoping some people will.”

“We’ve pushed ourselves on this album. This song is a side of ours that we didn’t show so clearly,” says Old Dominion from “Some People Do” on Twitter, “and it’s a bit scary to go out into the world But part of our work as songwriters is to tell the truth, even when it’s hard to go there. “

“Some People Do” is the third single released by Old Dominion from their latest album, a project titled in 2019. It follows the number 1 singles “Make It Sweet” and “One Man Band” that bring Old Dominion to six consecutive and seven career top numbers.

“We are just very comfortable now and have a lot of confidence in our place. We really enjoy where we are and great things happen,” says Old Dominion. “That feeds our soul. And we are just very happy with the music we make.”

