Horror masterpiece John Carpenter worked with musicians Daniel Davies The two have collaborated on Lost Themes, Lost Themes II and Halloween (2018) several times in the past few years and have teamed up again for the brand new track Destructive field!

From “Signals”, Daniel Davies’ new solo album, to be released on February 28th at Sacred Bones Records, the track was released today and can be heard below.

Carpenter tweeted today: “It was an honor for me to play on Destructive Field, the new single from @ DDaviesMusic’s new album” Signals “on February 28th. Check it out now!”

With the exception of this track, all of the music on “Signals” is recorded by Davies himself.

Sacred Bones explains the album: “Regardless of whether you make a film or make a solo album, Daniel Davies thinks filmically. Pictures and stories – on a cinema screen, on a screen or in his head – shape the form of his compositions and the sounds with which he brings them to life. For Signals, his first solo album for Sacred Bones, the inspiration for his musical story was a collaboration with the visual artist Jesse Draxler, whose works from other media adorn the cover and the booklet. “



“Davies used Draxler’s pictures as a starting point and created eight richly structured compositions that formed a soundtrack for the troubling world of the artwork.”

