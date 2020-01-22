Listen to the new single from Pearl Jam, Dance Of The Clairvoyants - Kerrang!

advertisement

The first single from Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton has arrived!

The epic number of four and a half minutes bears the name Dance Of The Clairvoyants and “was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration,” says bassist Jeff Ament. “We have creatively opened some new doors and that is exciting.”

In the meantime, guitarist Mike McCready of the album – the sequel to the Lightning Bolt 2013 – has revealed: “Making this album was a long journey. It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental route map to musical deliverance.

“Working together with my bandmates on Gigaton eventually gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

View Dance Of The Clairvoyants below and pre-order Gigaton at Pearljam.com.

View the full Gigaton track list below:

1. Who ever said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the psychics

4. Quick escape

5. OK

6. Seven o’clock

7. Never destination

8. Take the long way

9. Buckle up

10. Comes then goes

11. Retrograde

12. River cross

Pearl Jam is touring North America this year in March and April, before hitting the UK and Europe in the summer. Buy your UK tickets here.

Catch Pearl Jam live on the following dates:

March

18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Center

22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center

24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Center

28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April

02 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

04 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

06 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

09 Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

13 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

15 Los Angeles, CA, the forum

16 Los Angeles, CA, the forum

18 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

19 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

June

23 Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

25 Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

27 Stockholm Lollapalooza Festival, Sweden

29 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July

02 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

05 Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

07 Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

10 London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

13 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

15 Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary

17 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

19 Paris Lollapalooza Festival, France

22 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

