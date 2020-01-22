Listen to the new single from Pearl Jam, Dance Of The Clairvoyants - Kerrang!

The first single from Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton has arrived!
The epic number of four and a half minutes bears the name Dance Of The Clairvoyants and “was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration,” says bassist Jeff Ament. “We have creatively opened some new doors and that is exciting.”
In the meantime, guitarist Mike McCready of the album – the sequel to the Lightning Bolt 2013 – has revealed: “Making this album was a long journey. It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental route map to musical deliverance.
“Working together with my bandmates on Gigaton eventually gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
View Dance Of The Clairvoyants below and pre-order Gigaton at Pearljam.com.
View the full Gigaton track list below:
1. Who ever said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the psychics
4. Quick escape
5. OK
6. Seven o’clock
7. Never destination
8. Take the long way
9. Buckle up
10. Comes then goes
11. Retrograde
12. River cross
Pearl Jam is touring North America this year in March and April, before hitting the UK and Europe in the summer. Buy your UK tickets here.
Catch Pearl Jam live on the following dates:
March
18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Center
22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center
24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Center
28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
April
02 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
04 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
06 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
09 Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
13 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
15 Los Angeles, CA, the forum
16 Los Angeles, CA, the forum
18 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
19 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
June
23 Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
25 Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
27 Stockholm Lollapalooza Festival, Sweden
29 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
July
02 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium
05 Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy
07 Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
10 London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK
13 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
15 Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary
17 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
19 Paris Lollapalooza Festival, France
22 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands