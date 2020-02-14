Phil Elverum recently appeared on the weekly Blink-182 fan podcast, Blink-155, which the hosts say is “an unnecessary podcast that reviews every Blink-182 song.” Elverum called to speak about “I Miss You”, the ballad from the self-titled album of the 2003 pop-punk trio.

“The first time I listened, I watched the video, which may have been a sensory overload … and it’s been going downhill ever since,” he said. “Right now in the car I realized that there is a verse, a chorus, then a verse, and then the whole last half of the song is always just the chorus … It’s too much. You have to add a little bit more content even if the content of this incoherent porridge from Nightmare Before Christmas is references. “

Elverum continued: “I tried to understand the first and second verses myself because they are two different singers, and I started to think of the song as two different songs that are interwoven – which is cool, yours Band has two singers and they both sing different songs that somehow interweave? It may be a generous way to hear this song, but that’s exactly what I started and I enjoyed, ”he said. “The first verse says one thing … I don’t know exactly what it is, but it basically says, ‘I’m sad, I live in the Valley of Shadows, find myself and we’ll hang out there, Nightmare Before Christmas, mine Favourite movie. ‘ “

When asked if he ever had a punk phase, Elverum replied, “No, I kind of jumped from MC Hammer to Beat Happening … Weezer is probably the next person I’ve had in my life. It’s a little less bad, but still in the same direction. “Listen to the whole thing below. Elverum comes in at 2:29:20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6myT1GbHMc [/ embed].