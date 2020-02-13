Now that everyone is able to stream all their favorite music almost instantly on their computers and phones, companies and artists are getting more creative with their marketing techniques. Now Pearl Jam has found a bizarre but interesting way to release their new single from their upcoming album Gigaton – fans can only hear them when they point their phones at the moon.
The band partnered with Universal Music Group and Republic Records with an interactive creative studio called Powster to release their new song Superblood Wolfmoon using a proprietary Pearl Jam app. When users point their phones at the moon, the app triggers a series of screen animations above the surface of the celestial globe while playing Superblood Wolfmoon. The track will be available on the moon between February 13th and 19th when the single is released properly. In the meantime, fans can pre-order the song using an in-app function.
“We are honored to work with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone,” said Ste Thompson, Powster’s CEO and Creative Director. “This activation shows their innovation and creative energy in their new album. “Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unlocks the full potential of music and changes the way fans experience new sounds. We look forward to working with Pearl Jam to offer their fans that exclusive look at their style and art direction.
The app is currently available to all committed crazy people to download.
Pearl Jam’s Gigaton will be released on March 27th. In the meantime, the bands are touring North America in March and April this year before coming to the UK and Europe in the summer. Get your UK tickets here.
March
18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Center
22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center
24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Center
28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
April
2 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
4 St. Louis, MO, business center
6 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
9 Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
13 San Diego, California, Viejas Arena
15 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
18 Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
19 Oakland, California, Oakland Arena
June
23 Frankfurt Festhalle
25 Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
27 Stockholm Lollapalooza Festival, Sweden
29 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
July
2 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium
5 Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari, Italy
7 Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna
10 London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK
13 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
15 Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary
17 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
19th Paris Lollapalooza Festival, France
22 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands
