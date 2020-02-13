Now that everyone is able to stream all their favorite music almost instantly on their computers and phones, companies and artists are getting more creative with their marketing techniques. Now Pearl Jam has found a bizarre but interesting way to release their new single from their upcoming album Gigaton – fans can only hear them when they point their phones at the moon.

The band partnered with Universal Music Group and Republic Records with an interactive creative studio called Powster to release their new song Superblood Wolfmoon using a proprietary Pearl Jam app. When users point their phones at the moon, the app triggers a series of screen animations above the surface of the celestial globe while playing Superblood Wolfmoon. The track will be available on the moon between February 13th and 19th when the single is released properly. In the meantime, fans can pre-order the song using an in-app function.

“We are honored to work with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone,” said Ste Thompson, Powster’s CEO and Creative Director. “This activation shows their innovation and creative energy in their new album. “Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unlocks the full potential of music and changes the way fans experience new sounds. We look forward to working with Pearl Jam to offer their fans that exclusive look at their style and art direction.

The app is currently available to all committed crazy people to download.

READ THIS: 12 bands that have never sold out

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton will be released on March 27th. In the meantime, the bands are touring North America in March and April this year before coming to the UK and Europe in the summer. Get your UK tickets here.

March

18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Center

22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center

24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Center

28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April

2 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

4 St. Louis, MO, business center

6 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

9 Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

13 San Diego, California, Viejas Arena

15 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

18 Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

19 Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

June

23 Frankfurt Festhalle

25 Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

27 Stockholm Lollapalooza Festival, Sweden

29 Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July

2 Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

5 Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo and Dino Ferrari, Italy

7 Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna

10 London American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

13 Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

15 Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary

17 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

19th Paris Lollapalooza Festival, France

22 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands

READ THIS: Watch Pearl Jam’s video of Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Mach II).