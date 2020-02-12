It was great to see how many bands in the rock community helped raise money and awareness for the relief of the Australian bushfire – from the proceeds from the Green Day concert ticket to the Blink-182 Merch Line a very large donation from Metallica. You Me At Six are the youngest group to make their contribution and present a powerful, independent single that is committed to the cause.

The track is called Our House (The Mess We Made) and not only does it have an extremely important message and story behind the song, but it will also make a huge contribution to helping the animals affected by the terrible bushfires in Australia , The band will donate the entire proceeds of the single to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Association, a charity that works to save native Australian wildlife in need.

Our house (The Mess We Made) was created by chance after You Me At Six met a geologist who told them that in just 30 years, large parts of the world will be uninhabitable.

“We came back from a North America tour in March 2019,” explains frontman Josh Franceschi. “I spoke to a geologist who returned from an Atlanta summit that confirmed that large areas of high population density would be uninhabitable by 2050. He said something to me that apparently came to my mind: “I’m not there by then, but maybe you, your children and grandchildren, must survive the devastation left by previous generations.”

“My interpretation is that if we don’t actively try to do something to contribute to climate change, we’re all part of the problem.

“We finished the song while recording in Thailand in October 2019. We were inspired to raise the issue of climate change, but also from the hope that the youth gave me. Never in my life have I seen a younger generation take to the streets to have their voices heard than on the subject. They want change, they want their future back because our house is on fire and we have to act now.

“When we saw footage of events in Australia, we felt compelled to do something to help people and animals in need. For this reason, we use the most powerful tool available to us: music.

“We are releasing this track as a standalone single with all of the proceeds donated to the WIRES charity, which is committed to rescuing native Australian wildlife in need.

“Our heart goes to a country that means so much to us.”

Listen to Our House (The Mess We Made) here.

Visit the WIRES website for more information on how to help.