Luke Bryan has released the cover, title song and track listing for his upcoming seventh studio album. The country superstar teamed up with People on Thursday (February 13th) to debut a new song titled “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, which is the theme song for his upcoming album.

The song pays homage to the way Bryan lived in his hometown of Leesburg, Ga. Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell wrote the song together, and although Bryan was not involved in the writing, the lyrics continued to speak to him on a deeply personal level.

“The second time I heard ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ it was about me – how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many connections to my hometown and how important it is for country music is to be tied to your hometown. Bryan tells people. “I immediately fell in love with the song and now we have an album and a tour derived from that song – it’s pretty amazing.”

Born Here Live Here Die Here will be released on April 24th, and Bryan will begin his Proud to Be Right Here tour on May 28th at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. The road hike continues until October 10th before ending at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack will accompany the country superstar on the street. All three acts were Taste of Country RISERS. The tour takes its name from the lyrics of “Born Here Live Here Die Here”.



Click the clip above in the story to hear “Born Here Live Here Die Here”, and check out the tracklisting and album cover below.

Luke Bryan was born here Live Here Die Here Tracklisting:

1. “Knockin ‘Boots” (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. “What she wants tonight” (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. “A Margarita” (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. “Too drunk to drive” (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. “Build a Dad” (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. “Little Less Broken” (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. “For a boat” (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. “Where are we going?” (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. “Down to One” (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

