Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris will remember the night of May 2, 1980 for a long time. It was the last time Joy Division was listed after the death of its leader Ian Curtis.

Curtis committed suicide in the same month at the age of 23, just a few hours before the band was due to set off on their very first US tour. Her 1980s performance at Birmingham University remains the Joy Division’s last performance.

After Curtis’ suicide at his home in Macclesfield, the band remained in disarray. While Sumner, Hook and Morris revived their grief and vows under a new nickname, New Order. For Ian.

The road had been tough for Curtis. The singer was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago, but life as part of one of the most promising British artists had badly affected the young man. Added to this were Curtis’ fragmented romantic relationships that gradually seemed to overwhelm the singer. Unfortunately, everything became too much for Ian and he committed suicide on May 18, 1980.

This meant that the US tour would never take place, Curtis would never get the opportunity to visit his Mecca for music, and her “intermediate appearance” in the high hall would be her last. It was also noteworthy for another reason, it was the first time that they debuted their “New One”, the track that would close the gap between Joy Division and New Order – “Ceremony”.

When the band searched their set, they noticed that Ian was not getting on very well. The singer’s exhaustion made it difficult for him and during her performance of “Decades” he practically collapsed.

Curtis, who was helped off the stage by Terry Mason, returned to the band’s last encore and performance. Appropriately, it should end the way it started with “digital”.

While much of the footage from this gig was released as part of Still the best recordings, we think it’s the fan-made bootlegs. Listen to the latest performance of Joy Division below while singing “Digital”.

setlist:

ceremony shadow play A means to an end Passover New dawn faded Twenty-four hours transmission disorder insulation Decades * Digital.

