The newlyweds Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are so in love that they finish each other’s sentences. “Finish Your Sentences” – their first duet – is a mushy new song that tells the world everything about it.

“You know what I think before I think it / Oh, you light the fire and I light it / Yes, I know you better than you know yourself / You start, I’ll end it / I love it, that I can finish your sentences / finish your sentences, yes, “the duo sings in chorus.

The new title comes from Pearce’s second self-titled album, released on Friday, February 14th. The song was written by fellow artists Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett along with famous songwriters Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley.

How did they get together?

“End your sentences” is about knowing your partner so well that you can end their sentences, thoughts and intentions. The singer “Closer to You” held her album release party at the beginning of the release week, at which she performed the track in public with Ray for the first time.

“Much has happened in my musical career in recent years, of course, but the biggest thing that has happened to me in recent years is the fact that I started to get engaged and fall in love,” Pearce told the crowd, after the boat. “And everyone kept asking me: ‘Oh my god, will you have a song with Michael on the record?’

Pearce also told the story of how the song came about: she was on her bus while she was out with Rascal Flatts, and her Big Machine label boss Scott Borchetta called her. “And he said: ‘Hey, I’m on the road with TR (Thomas Rhett) and we want you to sing it with your new friend. Here comes the file,'” she recalls.

“And I immediately thought I hope we stay together because I really want to sing this song with him,” she says. Apparently, they stayed together – the young stars married in Nashville in October 2019.

“But we went in and said, ‘I hope our voices sound good together, and I’m just so excited,’ added Pearce. “I know that so many people asked me, ‘What is the song with Michael? What is the song with Michael?’ And we can finally sing it together. “

See the 50 greatest love songs from Country Music:

The top 50 country duets ever!