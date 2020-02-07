After Halsey’s appearance in the surprisingly released EP “Bring Me The Horizon”, the artists worked again on a track for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack.

With the new film by Harley Quinn, which will be released today (February 7th) and this explosive new collaboration. The song is called Experiment On Me and was co-written by Horizon’s own Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish – which is not surprising given the rock-hard tone of the track. It is no wonder that Halsey described it as the “undoubtedly craziest song” I have ever recorded. Through a landslide. “

Of course, this publication was in the making for a long time. Rumors say that Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey got together in July last year.

A few days later, Oli announced on Instagram that they had spent five stressful days together.

One thing is certain: We are very happy that this cooperation has finally come about.

