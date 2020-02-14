Kutti Story, the first single from Vijay’s new film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master, has been released.

Oru Kutti Kathai, composed by Anirudh Ravichander (for whom Vijay Selfie Pulla had sung in Kaththi), with texts by the director and singer Arunraja Kamaraj, is sung by Vijay himself and is a “tipsy” number, as the song poster states, was published earlier. The song is the next from Vijay after Bigil’s Verithanam hit.

The published lyric video follows an animated Vijay that sings the number and is interrupted by still images from the film.

The composer Anirudh had angered the audience in a short video yesterday with a sample of the beat of the single.

The rest of the album’s songs are expected to be released in the course of the next month before the film’s release in April 2020.

Vijay in “Oru Kutti Kathai”

The master’s main cast consists of big names like Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, web serial artist Brigada and Gouri G Kishan, who are famous for their key roles. Kaithis Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese from Angamaly Diaries. The film is currently being shot in Neyveli.