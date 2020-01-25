Listen to a previously unpublished song by David Bowie: 'Stay'

advertisement

We were thrilled to wake up with another unpublished David Bowie song this morning as The Starman’s unheard version of “Stay” floods the Airwaves.

The song originally appeared on David Bowie’s mega-album Station To Station, but it appears that the singer re-recorded a version of the song in 1997.

This version of the song began her life at The Factory in Dublin’s Docklands and was, according to a press release, “later completed, possibly used as a B-side and mixed in May / June 1997 at the Right Track Recording Studios in New York. “

advertisement

The statement continued: “Bowie wanted to update some of his live show staples so that they matched the Outside / Earthling material in terms of sound.”

The new version of Stay 97’s song was co-produced by Bowie, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati and will appear in the upcoming release Is It Any Wonder? EP. You can listen to the new version below.

Two releases of “I Can’t Read” and “The Man Who Sold the World” follow, both of which were unprecedented versions. These two releases will also appear on Is It Any Wonder?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF7hg-QmYTw [/ embed]

Remarks

advertisement