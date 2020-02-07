updated

6:17 p.m. CST, Friday, February 7, 2020

With Iowa in the history books, but not yet fully understood, the Democrats go to the granite state to challenge it. Scott was in Iowa this week and has the latest. Meanwhile, Jeremy and Andrea tell us what happens to voter registrations along the so-called “Blue Spine of Texas”.

All this and more as we look behind the headlines of what’s really going on in the Texas Capitol and Washington with the state’s most important political podcast: The Texas Take. Attend the conversations that include The Quorum Report editor Scott Braddock, Houston Chronicle political writer Jeremy Wallace and Chronicle Ace reporter Andrea Zelinski.

Early voting for the Texas area code on March 3 begins on February 18. Early voting for the Texas area code on March 3 begins on February 18. Photo: Jessica Christian, Staff / The Chronicle

Listen: The blue back of Texas is growing