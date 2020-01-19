LISTEN: Kidnap the Holocaust for Putin, Politics and Power - Israel News

advertisement

In today’s broadcast, Simon Spungin, Haaretz’s history correspondent, Ofer Aderet, and Anshel Pfeffer discuss the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which will take place this week in Jerusalem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Auschwitz -Birkenau.

Who is organizing the event, why did the Polish President reject the decision to speak before the assembly, and why will Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused of adopting a revisionist stance on the history of World War II, give a speech?

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57

Haaretz Weekly Ep. 57 Haetz

A toxic mix of internecine disputes between Jewish organizations, a two-year conflict between Israel and Poland, and a growing tide of global anti-Semitism could make this solemn occasion a battleground for petty politics and power games.

Recommended related reading:

The dirty politics behind Israel’s capitulation to Putin’s revisionism in World War II // Ofer Aderet

Poland’s president says the Holocaust commemoration ceremony should not take place in Yad Vashem, Israel // Ofer Aderet

How Putin’s husband got to the top of European Jewry // Anshel Pfeffer

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Follow Haaretz Weekly on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

advertisement