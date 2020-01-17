advertisement

2.27 pm CST, Friday, January 17, 2020

The special election for a Texas House seat in Fort Bend County has become downright nasty. Scott was there this week and has the story. Jeremy tells us about the record number of people running to the convention in the Houston area. And Allie has the scoop on how taxpayer-funded weapons are free for Texans unless you don’t have the right political agenda.

All this and more if we look behind the headlines at what is really going on in Capitol and in Washington with the # 1 political podcast from the state: The Texas Take. Join the conversation with Scott Braddock, editor of The Quorum Report, Houston Chronicle political writer Jeremy Wallace, and San Antonio Express News reporter Allie Morris.

Dr. Eliz Markowitz (D) against Gary Gates (R) in the 28 House District elections. Dr. Eliz Markowitz (D) against Gary Gates (R) in the 28 House District elections. Photo: Courtesy Photos

Listen: it’s getting dirty now. Must be the primary season in Texas

