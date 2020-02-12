In today’s two-part episode of Haaretz Weekly, host Simon Spungin will speak with high-ranking Haaretz columnist Ravit Hecht about the basics of anti-Arab racism, which dominates Israel’s third election campaign in a year.

With the two leading parties – Benjamin Netanyahus Likud and Benny Gantzs Kahol Lavan – who both categorically exclude the Common List as a future member of a coalition, the delegitimation and demonization of the Arab citizens of Israel is in full swing. And since the leader of the Common List, Ayman Odeh, provides Gantz with an ultimatum, we wonder if endless elections are preferable to the alternative.

– Israel’s third choice is a racist race to replace Bibi

We are also asking whether Kahol Lavan, who is said to be an alternative to the right-wing government of Netanyahu, has turned into a clone of the ruling party.

In part 2 of this episode, Haaretz-based film fan and television critic Adrian Hennigan talks about the success of “Parasite”, the joy of “Jojo Rabbit” and the failure of Netflix to receive important awards.

