6:24 PM CST, Thursday, January 23, 2020

Government Greg Abbott warns people moving from New York, Illinois and other democratic states to Texas not to take democratic policy with them. “Don’t blow it,” he said. Plus 16 million people are now registered to vote in this state and President Trump made his fourteenth presidential trip to Texas last weekend.

All this and more if we look behind the headlines at what is really going on in Capitol and in Washington with the # 1 political podcast from the state: The Texas Take. Join the conversation with Scott Braddock, editor of The Quorum Report, Houston Chronicle political writer Jeremy Wallace and Chronicle’s ace reporter Andrea Zelinsky.

Texas Government Greg Abbott answers questions at a town hall on Thursday August 15, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. (Cara Campbell / Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP) Texas Government Greg Abbott answers questions at a town hall on Thursday August 15, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. (Cara Campbell / Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP) Photo: Cara Campbell, MBI / Associated Press

Listen: Government Abbott hopes that new Texans will not ruin it

