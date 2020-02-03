Advertisement

Ajman grants a 50 percent discount on all traffic fines, effective February 16.

The discount announced by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, applies to fines collected before January 31. Traffic points and traffic jams are also canceled.

Maj. Gen. Shaikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, commander in chief of the Ajman police, said the offer would take a month. “It was introduced to honor the police’s recognition of platinum leadership awards and 16 other group awards,” he added.

Ajman’s move followed a series of traffic discount initiatives implemented by authorities in other Emirates with the main goal of increasing residents’ satisfaction and encouraging drivers to pay their fines as soon as possible.

Abu Dhabi

>> All traffic fines that were registered before December 22, 2019 will receive a 50% discount if the fines are paid within three months. Black dots and vehicle congestion charges would also be deleted.

>> A 35% discount on all traffic fines was granted if the driver paid within 60 days of the date of registration of the violation.

>> As part of the early payment scheme that came into effect on December 22nd, drivers could receive a 25% discount if they paid after 60 days. This discount can apply for a whole year, but without discount on late payment or fines for the confiscation of vehicles.

Dubai

>> As of February 7, 2019, the police granted drivers a reduction of up to 100% on the existing fines

>> Drivers received discounts based on how long they could stay away from violations

>> Those who followed the traffic rules for 3 months received a 25% discount on their fine, and those who walked for 6 months received a 50% discount.

>> Drivers who had not committed a violation for 9 months received a 75% discount on the fine

>> Drivers who have managed to complete a year without traffic violations receive a 100% discount on their existing traffic fines

Sharjah

>> 50% discount on traffic fines and cancellation of black points

>> Posted on October 22, 2019

>> Ran until January 31st

Fujairah

>> 50% discount on fines for the 48th UAE National Day

>> Entered on December 2, 2019

>> Finished on February 2nd

>> Reduced fines could be paid out over a period of two months and black points or fines for congestion of vehicles were deleted

Afkar Abdullah

