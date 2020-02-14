Indoor World Championships in Nanjing from March 13th to 15th postponed to March 2021.

The Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from February 12th to 13th were canceled.

The Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 was postponed. New date not set.

The Sanya E-Prix of Formula E in Sanya on March 21 was canceled.

China Masters in Hainan postponed from February 25th to March 1st. New dates not set.

Asian team championships in Manila from 11 to 16 February: China and Hong Kong are withdrawing.

The women’s Olympic qualification tournament moved from Foshan to Belgrade, Serbia from February 6th to 9th.

The qualification for the Asia Cup between China and Malaysia on February 24 has been postponed. The games planned for Hong Kong have been moved to the opponents’ homes.

The Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou from February 27th to March 2nd was canceled.

The qualification for the Olympic Games between Asia and Oceania changed from March 3 to 11 from Wuhan to Amman, Jordan.

The Asian Championships in Chongqing from April 25 to May 3 are being relocated.

The World Championship in Wujiang from April 18 to 19 was canceled.

World Cup in Chongqing canceled on April 22nd.

The Longines Masters Series show jumping event in Hong Kong from February 14-16 has been canceled.

China’s Hockey Pro League games against Belgium and Australia in March were postponed.

India women tour through China canceled from March 14th to 25th.

Ireland women tour through Malaysia canceled from March to April.

Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya canceled from February 20-23.

The HSBC Women’s World Cup in Singapore from February 27th to March 1st was canceled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island canceled March 5-8.

The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was postponed from April 16-19.

China Open in Shenzhen postponed from April 23 to 26.

Olympic women’s qualification tournament from March 20 to 22 in Montenegro: China is withdrawing. Hong Kong declines the invitation to participate.

Chinese clubs in the Supreme Hockey League play home games in Russia.

Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines, canceled February 23-28.

Paris Grand Slam on February 8th and 9th: China team withdraws.

Hong Kong Sevens moved from April 3-5 to October 16-18.

Singapore Sevens moved from April 11-12 to October 10-11.

The Alpine World Championship in Yanqing from February 15th to 16th was canceled.

Asian Champions League: Games with the Chinese clubs Beijing FC, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed to April to May.

The Group B Olympic qualifying tournament for Asian women was relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from 3 to 13 February.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff games in the Eastern Zone have been postponed to April 7th.

The Chinese Super League, which is scheduled to start on February 22, has been delayed.

The Diving World Series event from March 7-9 in Beijing has been canceled.

The Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament was relocated from Dongguan to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3rd to 7th.

The Chinese anti-doping agency will stop testing from February 3rd.

The Winter X Games events in Chongli from February 21 to 23 have been postponed.

The Athlete of the Year award in Singapore on February 26 was postponed.

The World Chess Federation Presidential Council meeting moved from China to the United Arab Emirates from February 28-29.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games in the Philippines were rescheduled from March 20-28. New dates not set.

Snooker’s China Open canceled from March 30th to April 5th.

The SportAccord summit in Beijing from April 19 to 24 was canceled. New location to be determined.

Singapore forbids viewers at the National School Games from January through August.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.