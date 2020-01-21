Lisa Vanderpump can't fire Max after racist tweets

advertisement

Lisa Vanderpump “Doesn’t have the strength to fire” Max Boyens After his racist tweet scandal, one source told RadarOnline.com only.

The newest member of Vanderpump Rules apologized after a series of tasteless tweets he had posted in the past had been published. The show’s matriarch released a statement saying that he was contrite, but the insider revealed details of his now precarious role on the show.

“Lisa doesn’t have the power to fire Max,” the source told Radar, explaining that Bravo “will play this season before they make their decision.”

As reported by Radar, Max released the shocking tweets in 2012.

“It annoys me that the word n ​​**** can only be said if you are black because it is honestly my favorite word. N ****************** ***** ”, Max once wrote in a post that was just one of many racist messages that were in his now private account. Dear Andy C. revealed the controversial tweets.

Now a second insider near the show said to Radar that the 59-year-old Vanderpump cannot guarantee that his job will appear on the reality show or in his position at SUR.

“There is still a chance that he will be fired. Lisa is taking care of the situation and does not want anyone to be fired with the show,” said the insider. “She vigorously reprimanded Max and discussed what would happen. Look at how many times she fired Jax [Taylor] and James [Kennedy], it took time and she still did, but she also left it behind. ‘

“Lisa and the show had muted all of his tweets to Max,” the insider continued. “Max is not a favorite of Lisa,” she said that [if] he gets fired [from the network], people won’t be surprised. Lisa has a forgiving heart like a mother and does what she thinks is best for her and her show. “

Max is not the first Vanderpump Rules star to be accused of racism. After the 2017 Academy Awards Star Stassi Schroeder said on her podcast and said, “I’m really fed up with everyone doing everything about racing. Anyone who makes passionate speeches about races and all these things says,” Why is it always about African Americans? “

The comments made both fans and advertisers angry, and Stassi admitted that she had learned a hard lesson after the fallout.

“The whole thing made it clear to me that what I’m saying has a positive or negative impact,” she wrote in her book, NEXT LEVEL BASIC: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook by Stassi Schroeder.

“It’s hard to see that you’re only on a reality show because you think who I am? I’m not a role model. I take pictures and fight with people in front of the camera as a job. But at that moment I noticed that my opinion affected people and it was more scary than anything, ”she continued.

Stassi also wrote that she understood how uninformed she was.

“It also made it clear to me that I am very clueless about so many things and it motivated me to want to sit and listen and to learn from the different opinions of everyone and to be careful how I say something. I always become one Have an opinion, but I don’t want to be the person who says, “Anyway – I say it’s like dealing with it!” There is a level of respect that everyone deserves, not me I have it Right to say what I want, it was a heavy pill to swallow, ”she remarked.

