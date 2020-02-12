READING, Pennsylvania – A Berks County woman accused of killing her two children and then blaming her 8-year-old’s desire to commit suicide has been brought to justice.

A judge issued this verdict after a preliminary hearing for Lisa Snyder in a courthouse in downtown Reading, Pennsylvania. WFMZ-TV reports.

The hearing for the high-profile case takes place there in a district judge’s office, as security has increased due to online death threats against Snyder, officials told WFMZ-TV.

Snyder is accused of hanging her 8-year-old son Conner and her 4-year-old daughter Brinley with a dog leash in the basement of their house in Albany Township in September.

According to the investigators, Snyder told police that Conner was bullied at school and wanted to die by suicide but didn’t want to go alone, so he killed his sister too.

The police said they found no evidence to support this claim.

Several family members were on trial to testify about the validity of Snyder’s allegation of bullying.

A Pennsylvania State Police officer was also on trial. WFMZ-TV reports that the soldier became emotional when asked to identify Conner and Brinley in a photo he had shown on the witness stand.

Snyder was arrested in December and charged with first and third degree murder.

Her formal charge is scheduled for March 12.

