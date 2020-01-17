advertisement

Despite a career spanning 20 years and five albums covering different styles and genres, Colorado-based singer and songwriter Lisa Bell has remained largely under the radar for wide recognition. That seems surprising, not only because of Bell’s wide options, but also because she has a varied template, a template that extends from jazz and swing to Latin music and country ballads.

With her new effort, “Back Seat,” Bell manages to consolidate her style with a more mainstream approach that should enable listeners to get a more coherent impression of where she is going, both musically and philosophically.

Bell’s thoughts about the new album, which she shared exclusively with American Songwriter, confirm that. “Of my five albums, I am most proud of Back Seat, because it really is a work of the most authentic me,” she says. “Writing in solitude brought all my emotions to the surface and into the lyrical landscape of each song. It is a national anthem for mid-life and all its struggle and glory. A mature view of everything, from love to the inner demons that we all stand for, from a perspective that really can only be gained through experience. I hope the songs inspire both others and let them know that they are not alone on what can often be a roller coaster journey through life. “

That is a bold statement, but one that sounds true, given the assertive attitude that Bell takes in each of the twelve songs on the album. The theme, as stated in the album’s press materials, “describes real-life stories that are specifically intended for Bell’s generation of men and women – namely,” empty nesters “who rediscover their own identity and dreams.”

Torn relationships, unfulfilled promises, fear and uncertainty are compensated by new desires and a broad-minded view of future opportunities, acceptance and certainty.

That said, what seems to be specific, are the melodies that generate each of these items, many of which even sound first heard as seasoned standards. Admittedly, “I Can’t Stand the Rain” can be mistaken for the song of the same name by soul singer Ann Pebbles, but in reality it is a very different offer, albeit expressing the same feelings. The soft, sultry title track, the genuine emotion expressed in “Take Me To The Other Side” and the creepy ambiance that adorns “India” and “Always Chasing Darkness” are in stark contrast to the down-home designs of “The Road Is Always Longer, ‘the guts of’ I don’t know what you want from me ‘and the aforementioned’ I Can’t Stand the Rain ‘.

Despite the change in tone and the varied influences of Americana, soul and sultry balladry, Back Seat is clearly Bell’s most emphatic attempt to date, as well as her most impressive and determination. Two of the songs that come to the end of the set – “Get In The Flow” and “Inspiration” – confirm that dedication in the titles alone. Given this performance, Bell should not take anyone in the back.

