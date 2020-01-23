advertisement

The legal mud battle between Lira galore (Née Mercer) and Pierre “Pee” Thomas continues, this time via Galore. The media personality is seeking an injunction against Thomas as he shows evidence of violence against her in court.

TMZ reports that Galore submitted documents to the 9-month-old daughter for a temporary protection order against the boss and father of Quality Control Music. In a court hearing over custody of the little Khaleesi, Galore found that Thomas was “threatening” her and wanted to legally require him to stay away from her.

Last year, Galore claimed that Thomas physically assaulted her and even said that he hit her with her child during her pregnancy. Galore is looking for $ 15 million in a domestic violence lawsuit.

Thomas fired back and said he was a victim of Galore’s abuse while denying the claims she made regarding his alleged acts.

Photo: Getty

