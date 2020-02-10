After arriving on VOD platforms last week, Ant Timpson‘S funny directorial debut that must be seen come to Daddy goes to Blu-ray (plus digital) and DVD March 24th from Lionsgate

“The horror comedy follows a man in his thirties (Elijah Wood) who travels to a remote hut to reconnect with his estranged father.

“He quickly discovers that not only Papa (Stephen McHattie; Watchmen, Mother !, Pontypool) a disapproving fool, but he also has a dodgy past that is in a hurry to catch up with him. Now, hundreds of miles from his comfortable comfort zone, Norval has to fight real and perceived demons to reconnect with a father he hardly knows. “

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting reviewed the film from the world premiere and wrote that he was a “crazy crowd favorite” with “absurd thrill, shivers and laughter”.

We are proud that your quote is shown on the following cover! Check it out below.

READ ALSO: How his father’s death caused Ant Timpson to lead the maniac to come to Papa (Interview)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Lp7ylmdvtg (/ embed)