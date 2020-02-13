Now that he’s giving incredible feedback to sing hopefuls on American Idol, Lionel Richie recalls that he once had people whom he looked at after a few words of wisdom.

“I had the best mentors ever because they were right in the hallway,” the 70-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the American Idol press event earlier this week. “There are Marvin Gaye and there is Stevie Wonder and there is Barry Gordy and then you have your boys outside. I mean there is Bob Marley in transition.”

“We all started at the same time and it was an interesting class,” continued the singer. “When we came in, they had the best songwriters in the industry. This is Smokey Robinson, I mean give me a break. So when you were preparing to write a song and you had a problem, they just come in and go, “little brother, that’s not right. You need …” and I love that word, “little brother “. Because I was the kid back then. … But then you grew up to Hollywood. This is Henry Mancini. “

“I’m sitting right there and giving you advice on orchestration, Quincy Jones,” enthused the Grammy winner. “I mean, think about it. It was the best ever. You know? And what we’re trying to do now, the reason I’m on this show is that someone has to pass the baton on to the next because they think they don’t have it, but they don’t know what … It’s one Trifle here. It’s a little bit, it’s not just as loud as you can sing. It is a whole survival package. “

When Lionel is not concentrating on music or his career, he naturally has everything in the foreground: his children Nicole, Miles and Sophie. “The humiliating thing about all these successes is that at the end of the day my name is dad and dad,” he told Closer Weekly once exclusively at an event to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. “There is a family of people who will be with you in this room in the last days of your life … If you have made sure that they are there for you and you love them, it is a great achievement, and everything else is the i Icing on the cake. “

