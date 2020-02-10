Daniel Wilson educated Lingua Franca Festival 2017 to show the diversity of rock – that the genre and its subgenres are more than four white guys with guitars – and to make room for different voices.

Now, in his fourth year of launching BIPOC’s punk event, Wilson’s mission has extended the festival from three nights to an entire week – for six months.

This year’s Lingua Franca will take place from August 24th to 30th, with the three main days still taking place on the last weekend. And a number of events will be led by Lingua Franca presents Banners – the first time that this happens Saturday (February 15th) at the handlebars,

Wilson says he’s expanding Lingua Franca for a couple of reasons. “I realized that there is still a lot to do to create a platform for different voices in the underground rock scene that goes beyond an event that only takes place once a year,” he says on the phone. It’s also an opportunity to showcase POC creativity beyond music – painting, photography, zine fairs and other community gatherings, as well as matinee shows.

He’s starting to see a community form around the festival, he says, and he wants it to stay that way for more than three nights a year. “It’s about encouraging people not to be afraid of getting involved in a scene where they thought they wouldn’t be accepted,” he says. “Knowing that there is someone out there who makes sure that their voices are heard.”

This weekend’s show features three local bands highlighting “the Afropunk side of the DIY scene” in honor of Black History Month: Weather boy. bunk and Wilson’s own band, Joncro, They all offer different sounds: soul-inflected indie rock, math / noise and Joncros “proud Jamaican noise rock” from Mississauga.

All three bands will also play the festival in August. The Lingua Franca Presents series is a way of presenting the bands performing at the festival, giving them the opportunity to play with different acts from other regions, and supporting some bands that may not be able to play the festival due to time constraints or other obligations.

The series will take place in the next six months before the festival. Wilson plans one event in March and one in April and from there once a month or every two months.

Wilson says he has noticed that bills in Toronto are generally becoming a bit more diverse, and refers to recent Dan Burke Class of 2020 shows that have had a few nights with more than half of the bands, including non-white members , as a good example. “Years ago, multiple bills like this were strange,” he says.

Punk is also becoming more and more diverse, since many of the new bands are more diverse by default. He compares it to the Nueva Attenzione movement of music in Mexico in the 1960s. “I would call it the new wave of POC punk, the new face of punk that is more diverse and experimental, and less limited to the narrow view of the subculture (which has existed since the 1980s).”

Still, he continues, “the old white bands still take up most of the space in terms of attention, tours, radio plays, everything. A band that could become the next nirvana doesn’t get the same chance because everyone is just focused on playing the Foo Fighters on the radio. “

That makes the space that Lingua Franca creates so necessary. Here is who has been confirmed for the festival this year. More acts will be announced later.

Lingua Franca Festival # 4 (August 24-30)

Joncro

Brenner (multi-city garage rock)

Doctors Hate Them (Durham / Toronto Post-Hardcore)

Animatist (Toronto / Guelph Jazz Rock)

bunk

Spirit Desire (Toronto emo) – four-year-old alumni

Elmer Flood (Toronto Screamo)

Weather boy

Unknown Voidz (Sauga Garage Rock)

Sea of ​​Troubles (Brantford Hardcore Punk)

