Lineup for Nipsey Hussle Tribute Announced at the 2020 Grammy Awards | The latest hip hop news, music and media

Nipsey Hussle and his tragic death in 2019 still weighs heavily on the hearts of his fans, peers, and family, and soon the California rapper will be rightly honored. At the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, the life and heritage of Neighborhood Nip will be celebrated with a tribute to the stars.

On Tuesday, January 210th, the Recording Academy announced the lineup to pay homage to one of its closest friends in YG. Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch will be among the 4Real 4Real artists.

“As an activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle has not only had a lasting impact on his community, but also on the entire culture,” said Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer of GRAMMY Awards. “There is no denying the influence he has had and his legacy will be felt by future generations. It is an honor for us to bring this amazing group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and to honor his numerous contributions to music. It will definitely be an unforgettable achievement. “

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on January 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The event will be moderated again by Alicia Keys and will show performances by Run-D.M.C., Lizzo, Tyler, The Creator and others.

Photo: Getty

