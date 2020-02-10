An architectural representation of the permanent concert hall built by the San Diego Symphony and the Embarcadero Marina Park South.

SAN DIEGO – “The Shell”, the new San Diego Symphony concert venue under construction on the Embarcadero, has released the opening season lineup.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the schedule is the longest of the symphony and includes 34 concerts that consist of different series.

The 2020 season includes appearances by Broadway stars Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald and Bernadette Peters, Motown vocal legends Smokey Robinson and Gladys Knight as well as the current incarnation of the Beach Boys. The jazz guitarist Pat Metheny and the New Zealand rocker Crowded House are among others notable acts.

The lineup includes numerous performances that are inspired by popular films, including presentations of the scores of “The Princess Bride” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”. Classical and jazz offerings will return to the symphony season as main pillars.

“You will enjoy a breathtaking range and quality of artists, including our wonderful orchestra, music director Rafael Payare, and superstars from pop, jazz, Broadway, classical and much more,” says the Shell website.

“The unique stage design and the spectacular concert shell are enhanced by the latest sound technology. New terraced seating offers the public a differentiated sound and a cinematic view from any location. We can’t wait for you to experience The Shell. “

The Shell is expected to give its first public concert on July 10th. Further information and tickets can be found on the website of the venue.

