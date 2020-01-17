Lindsay Lohan says she released a new music album in February

advertisement

Lindsay Lohan is ready for a musical comeback. According to the star, her new album will be released in February!

The 33-year-old Freaky Friday actress reported on Thursday, January 16, about a contribution from her fan account worldoflindsaylohan. The report included a photo of Lohan performing on stage and wrote in the headline: “I hope we get LL3 @lindsaylohan this year! Redhead.”

In the comment section, fans tagged Lohan and asked them to release new music. Finally the star replied and wrote: “End of February!”

advertisement

As readers of RadarOnline.com know, Lohan released their latest single “Xanax” in August 2019. A month later, she shared a music video. The track – which is supposedly about fear – was their first music release in 10 years.

Lohan has changed gears since she was a teen star in Mean Girls, Herbie and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The star, who made a name for herself in the film industry as a child actress in The Parent Trap and later as a pop singer in her album Speak (2004), has turned to entrepreneurship and reality TV in recent years.

In January 2019 she started her show Lindsay Lohans Beach Club on MTV. It took a season and was based on the lives of their Mykonos Beach Club employees.

“There was a renewal idea that the producers had hoped would get it going again for a second season,” a production source told Side Six. “It would be a show about Lindsay and hers Dina and Ali, (but) that would not happen. “

Despite the series’ failure, Lohan is reportedly still on the way to opening more beach clubs and nightclubs in Greece and Dubai.

In June 2019, Lohan teased her return to music by posting an Instagram photo of herself in a music studio. She took the photo with a headphone emoji. Shortly afterwards, she retweeted a report claiming she was recording new songs. “Hard At Work,” she wrote, confirming the message.

advertisement