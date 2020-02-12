The Ras Al-Khaimah Festival in the United Arab Emirates shows local jewelers, artists and filmmakers

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF) has recently started its eighth edition at Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Heritage Village – a recently restored 17th-century pearl village.

The festival offers an extensive program with thought-provoking exhibitions, keynote speeches and more than 100 local and international artists from 33 different countries, who present works from the fields of photography, film and visual arts under this year’s motto “Connected Communities”. “

Among the participating artists is the Emirati jewelry artist Azza Al-Qubaisi, who is known for her state-of-the-art jewelry, which besides sand, leather and palm branches is also carefully handcrafted from valuable materials such as white gold, silver and diamonds.

Al-Qubaisi was born in Abu Dhabi and said that her Emirati heritage influenced a large part of her work. “Most of the work that I’ve done focuses on my surroundings. I want to capture the stories of the past, traditions and heritage,” she said to Arab News. “I think it’s about more about myself and find out my identity, “she added.

The artist quotes the founder of the United Arab Emirates, the late sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as one of her inspirations and is behind a number of projects aimed at promoting local talent and bringing traditional craftsmanship to the fore. In 2006, she launched the first NGO project to develop and promote local handicrafts using Made in UAE stores and Lamst Ibdaa, an Abu Dhabi-based initiative that promotes the growth of emerging design talent by providing them with the support and Provides the resources they need.

The Emirati filmmaker Hamad Abdullah Saghran also takes part in this year’s festival. The filmmaker will release his short film “And What’s Next?” On the last Wednesday in February and March.

“Last year’s visit to RAKFAF encouraged me to prepare this film idea because I thought it would be a great opportunity to attend a local festival in my home, Ras Al-Khaimah,” Saghran told Arab News.

The filmmaker, who made six short films between 2008 and 2016, will be awarded the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival film grant in 2020. “Filmmaking is about telling stories in a visual way. It’s like painting, but with more interactive elements. That’s why I like to tell stories and continue to make films, ”he explains.

The Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival runs until March 31, 2020.

